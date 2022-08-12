Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $63.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.