Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Sonos from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 127,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,459. Sonos has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after buying an additional 1,401,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,888,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,156,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

