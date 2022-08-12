Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML) Insider Buys £143 in Stock

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Stoikovich acquired 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £143 ($172.79).

Sovereign Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sovereign Metals stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 26 ($0.31). 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sovereign Metals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.43 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sovereign Metals from GBX 74 ($0.89) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

