SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $92.79. 172,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,117,992. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

