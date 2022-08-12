Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.