Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $33.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

