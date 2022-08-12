SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX Price Performance

Shares of SPX stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. SPX has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SPX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in SPX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.