Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Stantec Trading Up 0.1 %

STN opened at C$62.23 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stantec

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.10.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.