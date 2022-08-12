Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.82.

Stantec Trading Up 3.3 %

STN traded up C$2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.89. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

