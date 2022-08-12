Steem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.96 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $107.84 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,176.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00585698 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00259386 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016766 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000221 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
