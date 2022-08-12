Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,264 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.92. 1,241,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,761,544. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

