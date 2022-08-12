Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,571. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

