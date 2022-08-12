Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

