Stella-Jones’ (SJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.43.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.