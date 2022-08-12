Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Anil Tammineedi Sells 50,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,739,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,097,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stem Stock Down 2.3 %
STEM stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Institutional Trading of Stem
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.