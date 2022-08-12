Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Anil Tammineedi Sells 50,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,739,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,097,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stem Stock Down 2.3 %

STEM stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Stem

About Stem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

