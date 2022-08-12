STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of STEP stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.55. 361,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

