Stepan (NYSE:SCL) COO Sells $60,082.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stepan Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stepan by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Stepan by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stepan by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

