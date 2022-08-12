Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TNZ opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$3.80.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

