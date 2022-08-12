Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $69.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

CRSP opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $139.61.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.