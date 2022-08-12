Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$72.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

STN stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,794. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

