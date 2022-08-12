Stifel Nicolaus Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $480.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.27.
Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %
ILMN opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.05. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
