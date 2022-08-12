Stifel Nicolaus Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $480.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.27.

ILMN opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.05. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

