Stipend Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $160,829.71 and $117.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,378.05 or 0.99971669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00230327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00145354 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00267257 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

