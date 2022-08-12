Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 12th (APTX, BC8, BNR, EVT, KGX, KWS, OPHLY, PSM, SAX, SDF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 12th:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

was given a €86.00 ($87.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €59.00 ($60.20) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €65.50 ($66.84) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.00 ($14.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.80 ($5.92) price target by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

