Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 12th (APTX, BC8, BNR, EVT, KGX, KWS, OPHLY, PSM, SAX, SDF)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 12th:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €86.00 ($87.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €59.00 ($60.20) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €65.50 ($66.84) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.00 ($14.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.80 ($5.92) price target by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

