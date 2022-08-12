StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EML opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $32.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $496,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Eastern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.