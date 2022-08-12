StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Leju has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.