StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Leju has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

