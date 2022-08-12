StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.12. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

