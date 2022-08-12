StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

