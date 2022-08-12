StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
See Also
