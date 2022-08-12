StockNews.com Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Canon Trading Up 0.3 %

CAJ opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 106,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

