StockNews.com Downgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

