StockNews.com Downgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the period.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

