StockNews.com Downgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
EchoStar Stock Up 1.0 %
EchoStar stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.