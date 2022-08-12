StockNews.com Downgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $20.15 on Monday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Infosys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Infosys by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $3,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

