StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Ecology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $45,788,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $43,097,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $42,898,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $42,641,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $24,973,000.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.