StockNews.com Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Compugen has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 672,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $22,108,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

