StockNews.com Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MOV opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also

