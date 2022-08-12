StockNews.com Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

