Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Strattec Security stock remained flat at $30.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strattec Security Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.