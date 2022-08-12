Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 67,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,910. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

