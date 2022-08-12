Summit Financial LLC Acquires 777 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.46. 316,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,313. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.16 and a 200-day moving average of $419.11.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

