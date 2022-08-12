Summit Financial LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,774. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

