Summit Financial LLC Sells 13,895 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,625. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

