Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SUM. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

SUM opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.17. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after acquiring an additional 905,585 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth $16,566,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 114.2% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 530,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 25.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,433,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,676,000 after buying an additional 499,514 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.