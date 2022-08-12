Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $64.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

