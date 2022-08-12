SuperFarm Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $72.15 million and $8.86 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002428 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000328 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

