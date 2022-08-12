SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of AVDL opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,625,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 535,942 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

