Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTC:SCABY) Stock Price Down 22.1%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTC:SCABY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.61. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

