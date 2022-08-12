Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Up 172.4% in July

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

IVCP remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Friday. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,482. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

