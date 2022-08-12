Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Shares Up 3.7%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.38. 22,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 41,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$183.91 million and a P/E ratio of 109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.68.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2692978 EPS for the current year.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

