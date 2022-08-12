SYNC Network Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,109.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00232337 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00490102 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,498,950 coins and its circulating supply is 117,952,759 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars.

