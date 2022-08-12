Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,730. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
