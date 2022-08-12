Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,730. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

About Synthetic Biologics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.