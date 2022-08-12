Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sysco also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.19. 98,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 19.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

